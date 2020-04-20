The Norfolk Fire Division put out a large dumpster fire at an apartment complex Sunday night.
Firefighters were dispatched to 901 Syracuse Ave. shortly before midnight. When they arrived the found a dumpster fully engulfed by fire. The dumpster was in the parking lot of the apartment complex, said Capt. Landon Grothe.
Six firefighters with two rigs extinguished the fire and overhauled the dumpster in about 10 minutes, Grothe said.
There were no injuries, and no vehicles were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, Grothe said.