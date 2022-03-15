At about 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, the Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house fire at 418 Verges Ave. in Norfolk.
The fire was quickly extinguished after the fire division arrived on the scene.
According to assistant fire chief Trever O'Brien, the fire started on the east side of the exterior structure of the house.
There were no injuries, including two dogs who got out of the house fire safely, O’Brien said.
Norfolk Rescue, Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Public Power District were also on scene.
One rig from the Norfolk Fire Division was on the scene, and the fire appeared to be under control by 2:50 p.m.
The cause of the fire has yet to be released.