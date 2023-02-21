Students have learned about leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural experiences.
The students have competed in a variety of competitions, attended conferences across the state and country, implemented community service projects and experienced a variety of hands-on learning.
Norfolk’s competition year has been highlighted by experience. State horse evaluation kicked off a year of competitions, and two students came away with top 10 performances. The state and county fairs brought purples, blues and reds in showing sheep, goat, grain, forage, floriculture, welding and even cotton entries.
The chapter competed in state and district dairy evaluation competitions, coming away with a few ribbons. Land evaluation teams competed at Tilden and Scottsbluff. At Tilden, the team qualified for the state competition and, at state, came away with first place as a team and a first-place individual. They will travel to Oklahoma in the spring to compete at nationals.
Agriscience Fair experiments dealing with ethanol production, barometric pressure and radishes earned bronze and silvers at the national FFA competition. Students showed off their speaking skills and came away with one state qualifier from the district leadership skills events. Students earned two area and one state Natural Resource District poster champions. Competitions continued with a livestock evaluation competition leading to members earning blues, reds and one purple.
There are a few more speaking, agriscience fairs and career development contest opportunities yet to happen this year.
A competition for the chapter as a whole is called the National Chapter Award (NCA). Norfolk earned the highest ranking area of three stars at the National Convention this fall. This event measures the chapter’s community service, such as the $1,000 the FFA members raised to donate to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree event, the hours of county fair clean-up members helped with, Lions Day Parade members advertised at, and the juice, vegetables, and chickens the FFA donates to the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
The NCA also looks at the student growth gained through going to personal growth conferences Pathways to Careers and EDGE, in addition to all of the growth from the officers attending retreats, planning meetings and events, and working with members. Another area for the award is connecting with area stakeholders, where members were able to work with more than 30 businesses to sponsor the chapter poster and continue the Norfolk FFA Alumni.
In the classroom, students have had a wide variety of experiences. Students have raised, processed and packaged broiler chickens and tilapia. Students have raised and donated leafy greens ranging from arugula to romaine lettuce. The FFA members composts waste from the classroom in composters and vermicomposting. Students made flour from raw grains and then used the fresh flour to make all sorts of flour products, from sorghum pancakes to whole wheat breadsticks. The students handled sheep and evaluated soil. There has been biodiesel, ethanol and even a failed attempt at fishmeal made at the school.
The students in the agriculture classes are challenged to not only learn content, but also become better people with more Respect, Resilience and Responsibility. Thank you to the agricultural community for all you do for the FFA program at Norfolk High School. The Norfolk Public Schools administration does an awesome job supporting learning in and out of the classroom. The area business community provides financial and expertise support needed for students to connect to real learning. The alumni provide the volunteering that allows the FFA to do so many different activities.