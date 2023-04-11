Norfolk Farmers Market to be featured on show

The Thursday, April 13, episode of the Nebraska Public Media series “Nebraska Stories” will feature the Norfolk Farmers Market, with stories on twin sisters Stacy and Sandy Dieckman, who sell fresh produce, and Caleb Nihira, another vendor who sells bread from his thriving bakery.
The “Made for Market” segment of “Nebraska Stories” may be seen on Nebraska Public Media.
“Nebraska Stories” covers art, science, history, sports, performance, nature and more. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m., repeating at 9 p.m. Mondays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. Fridays on World.
Other features scheduled for this month include:
— April 13 — “Pioneers Park Pillars:” Explore how sandstone columns that were once part of the U.S. Treasury Building found a home in Lincoln’s Pioneer’s Park.
— April 27 — “Leonard Knight: Before Salvation Mountain:” See the untold story of a 1980s traveler who stopped near Shelton and, with community help, sewed a balloon to spread:" his message of faith.
— April 27 — “Feeding the Soul:” A Yazidi refugee from Iraq helps fellow Arab immigrants adjust to life in the U.S. by sharing food, a common cultural touchstone.
The April 20 themed episode, “Life in the Middle of Everywhere,” features stories about immigration, including the Homestead Act of 1862; Lincoln as a federally designated refugee settlement city; a citizenship ceremony at Homestead National Monument in Beatrice and Zabuni Coffee in Grand Island, which helps small African coffee farmers.
Other archival stories in April include a granddaughter reflecting on the war experiences her grandfather shared in his writings, Omaha’s Blue Barn Theatre, a custom hat maker in the Sandhills and unregistered rural burial grounds in Nebraska.
“Nebraska Stories” is funded in part by The Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, as well as Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. The series also is funded in part by the Nebraska Soybean Board, the Nebraska Tourism Commission, Phelps Memorial Health Center and Re-Bath Omaha.
The series also is on Facebook, NebraskaPublicMedia.org/nebraskastories and the Nebraska Public Media App.