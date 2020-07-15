OMAHA — As guests enter Ronald McDonald House Charities here, one of the first things they’ll see is the toy room — a glass-encased space with a Werner Enterprises truck on the back wall and Ronald McDonald at the wheel.
From floor to ceiling, the room has shelves chock-full of new, donated toys for kids of any age and interest. Children are free to grab a toy when they check in, on their birthday and any other special occasion. The room provides kids with an object that will brighten their day and allow them to face their current circumstances. A present for their present.
For Kenzie Pasold, the toy room serves another purpose. Her 6-month-old son, Harrison, isn’t yet able to play with many of the toys, so for Kenzie, this room, and these toys, are symbols of something to look forward to. A gift for a future she hopes to soon have.
Regular visits to Omaha
Roughly halfway through Kenzie’s pregnancy, she and her husband, Garret, went to a check-up at her doctor’s office in their hometown of Norfolk. During that appointment, doctors noticed a problem. They diagnosed the baby with intrauterine growth restriction, or IUGR, which essentially meant the baby was not growing as he was supposed to. Doctors told her that the baby also had echogenic focus and craniosynostosis, a condition in which the bones of a baby’s skull form together too early.
As a first-time expectant mother, the news was a lot to bear.
“I walked out and broke down in tears in the parking garage,” Kenzie said.
While the craniosynostosis diagnosis proved to be a false positive, the IUGR was still something to monitor. To do so, Kenzie made regular visits to specialists in Omaha, traveling four hours round-trip each time.
When Kenzie was roughly seven months pregnant, she and her husband had an opportunity for a road trip to watch some Husker football, as the team was set to take on Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana. The baby’s condition was stable, so Kenzie’s doctor gave her blessing, as long as they stopped regularly to get out of the car and walk.
The couple joined friends to make the trek east, and overall they had a great time, game result excluded. (“Let’s not talk about that,” Kenzie said with a sigh.) She had an appointment scheduled in Omaha on the following Monday, so rather than drive all the way to Norfolk on Sunday only to turn around and take Highway 275 right back to Omaha the next morning, Kenzie took the advice from the hospital social worker and called Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha to get a reservation for the one night.
They checked in to the house, and at 9 the next morning, Kenzie went in for her appointment. During the appointment, however, she suffered a placental abruption, leading to hemorrhaging. Doctors gave her medicine, but the danger to the baby was growing. He needed to be delivered immediately.
Two months premature
On Nov. 4, two months before his due date, Harrison was born weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces. He wasn’t breathing.
Thankfully, the medical team was able to resuscitate him before placing him on oxygen, inserting an IV in his arm and a nasogastric tube in his nose to provide nutrients, and laying his jaundiced body under Bili lights (a form of phototherapy using fluorescent lights).
In the span of less than 48 hours, Kenzie and Garret went from watching the Huskers and preparing to soak in two more months as a family of two, to watching their son fight for his life.
Kenzie said she and Garret were scared, but once Harrison arrived, “it was like, ‘Here goes nothing.’ ”
While they learned more about Harrison’s condition, they also learned their son was stronger than his body suggested. “He’s a fighter,” Kenzie said. “A stubborn little fighter.”
Harrison would need time to carry on that fight, and during that time, his parents needed a place to stay. When Kenzie was ready to be discharged, she and Garret went right back to their room at the Ronald McDonald House, where they could sleep, eat, shower and, in Garret’s case, work.
Both parents were expecting to accrue more vacation time at their jobs over the final two months of Kenzie’s pregnancy. Harrison’s early arrival meant not only would Kenzie be unable to work at all for the time being, but Garret wouldn’t have as much time with his wife and son during their stay in Omaha.
Working remotely could extend that time slightly, but doing so in a hospital, surrounded by beeping monitors and crying babies, would be impossible. So Garret created an office nook right in their room at the Ronald McDonald House, allowing him to get work done while also seeing his son.
“The fact that we had a place to stay where he could work and still care for Harrison on the weekends was so great. Otherwise I don’t know how he would’ve been able to see our son,” Kenzie added.
Still, after about a week, Garret did need to return to work, leaving Kenzie alone. She said, “I bawled for three days, like, ‘How am I supposed to do this?’ ”
‘They just hugged me’
Of course, Kenzie wasn’t really alone. The other families let her know she was going to be OK by wrapping their arms around her, figuratively and literally: “They just hugged me.”
The comfort was invaluable, as was having someone with whom Kenzie could share her story. “It’s nice to talk to people,” Kenzie said. She was able to talk about Harrison’s battles without having to explain all the medical terminology she was only beginning to grasp herself.
“They just understand,” she said. “You live the hospital life, and they’re there for you.”
Kenzie grew particularly close with Rae and Andrea, two fellow Nebraskans each facing challenges different from Kenzie’s, but their specific stories didn’t matter. What was important was that they were all in those stories together.
When asked to describe their relationship, Kenzie doesn’t hesitate: “That’s my family.
“I would not have survived without that support system. I couldn’t have done it without them. I still don’t think I can do it without them.”
The bonds between them are so strong that a good day for one parent makes for a good day for the others, and a bad day for one doesn’t feel quite so bad. She recalls a specific instance, after Harrison wasn’t able to pass a test in his development journey.
“Harrison didn’t pass his test, but Hayden (Andrea’s son) got over a sickness he was battling. So there was sad news, but it’s also happy news for our family.”
Lighter financial burden
In addition to the emotional burden being lightened, the financial burden felt much lighter thanks to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Had Harrison been born on his due date, the couple would have gotten two more months’ worth of savings that could have helped with some of their bills. As it stood, they faced a mountain of medical debt, while still paying bills on their home in Norfolk.
By staying at the Ronald McDonald House, Kenzie was able to grab food from the pantry at any time. During later visits to Omaha, when she needed diapers for Harrison, there were plenty available in a storage room. And she enjoyed meals prepared by volunteers every night, which reminded her of a trip she made to another Ronald McDonald House when she was in high school near Wichita, Kansas.
Her National Honor Society prepared a meal for the families at the Wichita chapter — a taco salad, to be precise. She remembers feeling happy about volunteering but thinking it couldn’t be that big of a deal. “I mean, it’s just a taco salad, you know?”
Then, during her stay, a local sorority came to the Ronald McDonald House and cooked pancakes and bacon. She recalls with a laugh, “I don’t think they have any idea how happy I was to have pancakes and bacon.”
“That’s the harsh reality of your kids being in the hospital: You can’t work. If you don’t work, you have no money. You have no place to stay. You have no food. Without the Ronald McDonald House, I literally don’t know what I would have done.”
Sense of normalcy
The support didn’t stop with a room, people to talk to and meals. Kenzie also participated in arts and crafts activities led by Completely KIDS. She learned to knit and made a hat for Harrison. She made Christmas cards as the holiday approached, thanks to a generous donor. And on one occasion, she got her hair done in the facility’s new salon.
That might have been her favorite day there, she said, “because it felt like a normal day.”
“Even though I had a crazy day at the hospital, I had a normalcy, because at 5:30 I got to get my hair done,” she said. “After all those days in the hospital, always listening to beeping nonstop, then you come home, shower, go to bed and it’s the same thing every day. A haircut? Let me tell you: That was amazing.”
All of these things helped Kenzie deal with the new reality her family faced. Harrison continued to progress and, after 37 days, he was discharged and they got to go home.
“The longest 37 days of my life,” she said.
Leaving was exciting, but Kenzie also said it was difficult.
“My family that had my back for 37 days,” she said, “I didn’t have them to go to anymore.”
Journey together
To make up for that, Kenzie has stayed in contact with that family through social media, where everyone continues to celebrate good days and comfort each other on the bad ones. Despite being apart, they’re still on their journeys together.
Harrison is going through occupational and speech therapies in Omaha (although the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented his family from staying at the Ronald McDonald House during those visits) and doctors are optimistic he’ll be at an age-appropriate development level shortly after his second birthday. Hitting that milestone is something Kenzie has been dreaming of for months.
She thinks back to the times she would enter that glass-encased toy room just beyond the foyer. As she scans the shelves of stuffed animals, action figures, and remote-controlled cars, her eyes lock on a Little Tikes basketball goal. She imagines Harrison as a toddler, dunking a ball through that hoop. She sees him smiling and laughing as he reaches for that goal, knowing it marks the accomplishment of another. She longs for that future when they can come to Omaha to see family, not doctors.
“I’m just waiting for the day we can go back and we don’t have to stay there. We can just visit and say, ‘Look, we did it.’ ”