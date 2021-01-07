In a press briefing Wednesday morning, the Nebraska State Chamber revealed its plans to help the state achieve economic growth through a partnership with Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide economic development plan.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska State Chamber, highlighted plans that he hopes will not only help businesses in continuing to recover from the financial hit they’ve endured over the last year, but also help the state achieve long-term economic stability.
By 2030, according to Slone, the chamber hopes to: make Nebraska a top-three state to live in; create 25,000 jobs; grow the annual income of each Nebraskan by $15,000; add 43,000 18- to 34-year-old residents in Nebraska; and boost research and development by $200 million annually.
To achieve those goals, Nebraska must focus on workforce development and economic recovery, Slone said. Population growth has resulted in an aging workforce in the state, which needs to be addressed to help the state thrive.
“Nebraska has to be a top attraction for 18- to 34-year olds,” Slone said over Zoom on Wednesday. “We’re going to have to make investments in things like innovation and research and continue to develop our communities to make them more attractive. We need to be nimble in how we engage in this process, and we need to have a sense of urgency coming out of this pandemic.”
The plan drew engagement from state, private sector, agricultural, education and civic leaders, including the insights of 320 diverse industry council members from across the state and more than 7,000 Nebraskans through 60 public meetings and a statewide survey.
This long-term, strategic economic development plan will be measured against a series of economic indicators and rankings to ensure success, according to Kristen Hassebrook, the state chamber’s executive vice president of legislation and policy.
Expanding broadband internet access in rural areas has been a top priority for the state since before the pandemic, but the need has been exacerbated since COVID-19 began to significantly affect Nebraska last March.
The economy is moving digital, Slone noted, which creates a real opportunity for rural communities to attract young people.
The state’s manufacturing sector has been identified as one of its most promising economic growth opportunities. At 60% automation potential, the manufacturing sector can easily grow in productivity, Slone said.
The Nebraska Chamber also will launch a venture capital investment fund and productivity incentives, which focus on next-generation manufacturing companies.
Some communities across the state, including Norfolk, already have implemented plans for enhanced infrastructure. Norfolk has had downtown revitalization plans in the works for more than a decade, and the community has seen improvements made to the downtown area in recent years.
Additionally, construction is set to begin this year on a roughly $3 million river restoration plan, as well as a three-block-by-seven-block area of downtown into 300 high-quality rental units, new businesses that complement the residential improvements and a core group of about 1,000 young people living and working downtown.
Slone complimented Norfolk and the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for implementing the plan, which will help young people stay in the area and attract young people who aren’t from Norfolk.
“Norfolk has got some really incredible plans on the table in transforming downtown to make it something robust in order to make it more attractive to younger populations,” Slone said. “What you’re going to see is a revitalization of rural communities, and it’s going to take some investments in downtowns to make that happen.”
The Nebraska Chamber is aiming to maintain Nebraska’s quality of life and stay competitive in the global marketplace, Slone said. To achieve this, leaders at public and private entities must come together for the good of the state. Lawmakers in Nebraska must be transparent and responsive, he said.
“I’ll point again to what’s happening in Norfolk,” he said. “You see a very active public, private and charitable relationship to make community redevelopment happen.”