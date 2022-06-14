Questions abounded over the need to expand in various respects during the bimonthly meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.
Throughout the 65-minute meeting, motions were put forward to expand upon the system’s high school curriculum, particularly with respect to the advanced-placement English program and adding a general finance class that all students would take. Additionally, a need was expressed for additional auxiliary staff at all levels of education.
Both curriculum measures were put forward by Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning for Norfolk Public Schools.
Nelson advocated for an increase in the quality and quantity of textbook resources provided for the high school’s yearlong financial literacy class, arguing that the change was needed because of an increased number of sections of the course being taught.
Her proposal included a $51,000 six-year contract with McGraw Hill for the use of its 14th edition Personal Finance textbook, which also provides an accompanying online subscription to the text.
Nelson also called for an overhaul to the high school-level advanced placement English curriculum, which she noted hadn’t seen any updates throughout her nine-year tenure. Advanced placement courses at Norfolk High allow for students to earn college credit through the completion of an optional nationally standardized test on the material at the end of the course,
To bolster students’ ability to succeed on these tests for the 11th grade and 12th grade AP English classes offered at the high school level, Nelson recommended the purchase of the third-edition AP Literature and Composition and the Critical Thinking, Reading and Writing textbooks.
Job fair announced
The board also announced a job fair for the addition of classified staff, scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building at 512 Phillip Ave. Classified staff consists of employees not requiring certification to qualify for a job within the school.
Norfolk Public Schools is seeking paraprofessionals for general classrooms, special education and substitute positions, custodians and a building secretary, with positions available at every level, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. More information will be available on-site.
The positions vary from 30-40 hours per week with a pay range of $15.53 to $18.90 depending on position and education level. Minimum education requirement is a high school diploma or GED. Laptops will be available for use to complete applications on site as well as on the spot interviews for interested candidates. NPS staff also will be present for any questions or assistance needed.
To view all available NPS positions, use the following link: norfolkpublicschools.org/jobs.