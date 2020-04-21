Two Norfolk doctors are expected to oversee trials for COVID-19 vaccines.
Meridian Clinical Research — which has offices in Norfolk, Omaha and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota — is preparing to conduct clinical trials for investigational COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Keith Vrbicky and Dr. Charles Harper have worked with Meridian Clinical Research in the past and are being tapped to help once again, according to a release issued Monday by Meridian.
Vrbicky is expected to oversee at least one COVID-19 vaccine trial in Norfolk. Vrbicky has led clinical trials since 2013 and is a prominent principal investigator in vaccine and women’s health research.
Harper, who has been a principal investigator at Meridian since 2016, also is expected to lead a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Norfolk in the coming months.
The research studies will help determine the safety and efficacy of an investigational vaccine intended to protect against SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Since 1999, Meridian has enrolled more than 42,000 patients into clinical trials and is a leading investigative site network for vaccine trials. In 2015, the company supported studies for the Ebola vaccine when the outbreak occurred and conducted research for Zika virus and anthrax vaccines in the past year.
To be eligible to participate in the study, participants must be age 18 or older, not have a history of SARS-Cov-2 infection and must not be pregnant or breastfeeding.
Eligible participants will receive compensation for participating and do not need health insurance to join. Anyone interested in joining a study may sign up for more information at mcrmed.com/covid or by calling Meridian at 402-934-7563.