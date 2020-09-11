Norfolk surgeon Dr. Demetrio Aguila III will be featured as one of 10 Champions for Change on CNN’s weeklong special event spotlighting pioneers challenging the status quo.
The special will highlight 10 transformative individuals — each with their own causes, obstacles and triumphs— who share their first-person narratives.
Aguila will be featured for the M25 Program, a communitywide initiative offered by his clinic, Healing Hands of Nebraska, that allows patients to pay for their surgeries with volunteer hours instead of money.
Designed in response to often-ruinous personal health expenses many patients face, the M25 program — a cooperative effort between Dr. Aguila's practice and nearby nonprofit organizations — was first featured in the Oct. 4, 2019, edition of the Daily News.
The weeklong Champions for Change special will begin airing at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 with an hourlong show that includes updates of champions from previous years.