Healing Hands of Nebraska

HEALING HANDS of Nebraska nurse Xanat Naranjo (right) was the first of Dr. Demetrio Aguila III’s patients to undergo a new ultrasound guided carpal tunnel release procedure now offered at the Norfolk clinic. Aguila will be featured as one of 10 Champions for Change on a CNN weeklong special event.

 Norfolk Daily News/Kathryn Harris

Norfolk surgeon Dr. Demetrio Aguila III will be featured as one of 10 Champions for Change on CNN’s weeklong special event spotlighting pioneers challenging the status quo.

The special will highlight 10 transformative individuals — each with their own causes, obstacles and triumphs— who share their first-person narratives.

Aguila will be featured for the M25 Program, a communitywide initiative offered by his clinic, Healing Hands of Nebraska, that allows patients to pay for their surgeries with volunteer hours instead of money.

Designed in response to often-ruinous personal health expenses many patients face, the M25 program — a cooperative effort between Dr. Aguila's practice and nearby nonprofit organizations — was first featured in the Oct. 4, 2019, edition of the Daily News.

The weeklong Champions for Change special will begin airing at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 with an hourlong show that includes updates of champions from previous years.

Tags

In other news

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts ‘war plan’

Virus spiking in eastern Europe; Hungary drafts ‘war plan’

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases spiked Friday in parts of eastern Europe, with Hungary and the Czech Republic registering all-time daily highs. Signs of the pandemic’s resurgence were also evident in Britain and the Netherlands.

Structure to be set on fire for training

Structure to be set on fire for training

The Norfolk Fire Division will be conducting live fire training on Sunday, Sept. 13, at a former residence at 2310 S. Fifth St., next to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The training activity will begin around 7 a.m. and last into the afternoon, as Norfolk and other area departments work together to enhanc…