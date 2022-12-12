Jami Legate, owner of Stepping Stones daycare in Norfolk, has been chosen as one of two Early Childhood Champions for December.
Legate was chosen for the honor by Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative and We Care for Kids, two organizations that have partnered in a yearlong campaign to recognize early childhood workers throughout Nebraska.
Each recognized child care worker receives $1,000 and “a plaque in honor of their commitment to excellence and service to their communities,” according to the childhood collaborative’s website.
A family member of a child who attends Stepping Stones was responsible for nominating Legate for the award. In the nomination statement, the family member wrote that Legate “is a great communicator, educator and always professional. I never have to worry about leaving my child with her. She provides activities to challenge learning as well as daily updates and photos that I always look forward to.”
Legate, who has six years of experience in child care, started Stepping Stones in 2018. "I have always loved kids, and I love watching them grow and learn every day,” Legate said before adding, “My first little one that I had from six months old to four years old just left me this year for preschool; I was very sad to see him go but so happy to see him growing up."
"It means so much to me to get this award,” Legate said. “I'm so thankful for all of the amazing families I had and still have in my care."