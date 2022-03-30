A licensed daycare owner in Norfolk has been charged with felony child abuse after a minor at her in-home child care center reportedly suffered a fractured femur.
On March 24, the Madison County Attorney’s Office charged 26-year-old Heather Bilstein of Norfolk with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a Class 3A felony, following an investigation by the Norfolk Police Division.
According to a call log obtained by the Daily News, an officer was dispatched to Faith Regional Health Services on the afternoon of March 8 after reports were made that a 21-month-old boy had suffered a broken femur. Police were told by the boy’s mother that the injury was sustained at a Norfolk daycare — an in-home child care center run by Bilstein.
Bilstein has been licensed as the owner of Heather’s Happy Humans daycare in Norfolk since Feb. 28, 2021, according to a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services licensing roster. According to the licensing roster, updated weekly, Heather’s Happy Humans operates Monday to Friday and accepts up to eight children at one time who range from 6 weeks to 12 years old.
Norfolk police detectives investigated the case and forwarded the reports to the Madison County Attorney’s Office for review, said Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer. The investigative police reports are not publicly available without a subpoena.
When reached by phone on Tuesday, Bilstein said the allegations being made are “inaccurate.”
She isn’t caring for children through the daycare since she is on maternity leave, she said, but the business is still in operation. Bilstein declined to comment further, citing the need to hire an attorney.
Per state statute, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury is proved if it is found by a judge or jury that a defendant “knowingly, intentionally or negligently caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered his or her life or physical or mental health.”
The charge also could be proved if it is shown that Bilstein “knowingly or intentionally deprived a minor child of necessary food, clothing, shelter or care.” A complaint filed by the county attorney’s office alleges that the abuse was intentional and resulted in serious bodily injury.
If she’s convicted, Bilstein could face up to 3 years’ imprisonment. She is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Madison County Court on Tuesday, April 19.