The old Northern Hills School, which previously operated as a child care center, looks as though it will be returning to that much-needed role after renovations are made.
The Norfolk Planning Commission heard details of the efforts by Women Empowering Life Line (WELL) on Wednesday to transform the center to a child care center that eventually will offer child care overnight.
Mike Anderson, who spoke on behalf of a nonprofit organization that owned it, described the plans as a “win-win-win” for the community, the facility and the WELL.
The organization, which is known as Global Orphan Hope, was not aware of how great the need was for child care in Norfolk and the region initially, Anderson said.
Global Orphan Hope would have assisted refugees but did not get zoning approval.
Anderson said this venture is a great opportunity to not only address needed child care, but it also provides an economic opportunity, he said.
“I will tell you, to make this go, it is going to take help from the City of Norfolk and from private industry, but I would think this would be one of the most valuable dollar-for-dollar investments that can be made in the community right now, with the needs that are there,” Anderson said.
Following a public hearing Wednesday morning, commissioners voted 7-0 to recommend for approval the WELL’s conditional use permit application for a daycare on the property at 600 N. 12th St.
Commissioners directed city staff to prepare the permit in written form for the next scheduled planning commission meeting.
Donielle Larson, executive director of the WELL, and Karen Kratochvil, who would serve as the director of the child care center, discussed the proposal.
Larson said while the WELL is best known for its residential treatment centers, this will not be a residential treatment center. The WELL offers four types of treatment programs, she said.
“We are looking to start a child care facility for the Norfolk community,” Larson said. “We’re hoping to extend it eventually to become a 24/7.”
Larson said her community has found that having a 24/7 child care facility would help it to find and keep workers.
Kratochvil said the idea is to start out small, then gradually increase. It will take a year to be fully staffed, she said.
Plans call for it to begin operations at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., then gradually increase hours.
Commissioners asked several questions, including how many would be served and parking.
The plans call for it to be licensed for up to 200 children, but current plans would limit numbers to about 150 children. One proposal calls for 130 children in the day and 70 children for overnight hours.
The staffing will be up for 47 full-time and 26 part-time workers. In the past, the previous owners had enough parking in the lot to the west, and there is another lot to the north, Grimes and others said.
Commissioners commended the WELL for doing it.
It was noted at the meeting that Madison County has 433 children who have no licensed child care.
Even with the daycare operating at 200, which it could be licensed to handle, there still is an enormous shortage of child care in the community, it was stated.