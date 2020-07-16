Throughout the past year, the focus at city hall has been on Norfolk’s growth and supporting that growth through making investments in the city’s future and instituting reforms that improve city services.
Infrastructure investment has been a top-line priority. In March 2019, Norfolk’s flood control channel held more water than the Missouri River on an average day, and then some. It held without breaching and without over-topping, and its integrity remains sound. Work is underway to remove flood-related siltation from the flood control channel along with other repairs.
Investments in building infrastructure since 2018 have served business and housing developments in parts of the city they could not go before. Water and sewer lines were extended and new paving districts were created, which is critical to making new growth possible.
“We have really put a decided focus on street improvement and street repairs,” Mayor Josh Moenning said. “To facilitate new growth, you have to have the infrastructure.”
The city has partnered with the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation on a 140-acre business park in southwest Norfolk with infrastructure construction to begin this fall and the first two businesses expected to be in their new facilities next year.
To work through a backlog of needed street repair, the city devoted an unprecedented level of resources to street reconstruction and maintenance. Projects big and small included Benjamin Avenue reconstruction planning and paving remaining unimproved streets. Braasch Avenue reconstruction is now underway.
Moenning said the city is also investing in quality of life with the goals of retaining youths and attracting newcomers. Moenning said Norfolk’s downtown is bustling with new energy and projects, both public and private.
“We continue to move forward with park and trail improvement,” Moenning said.
Miracle Skate Park is being renovated, and grant resources and local partnerships are being used to restore the North Fork riverfront and Johnson Park, he said.
Reforms to improve city services — like snow removal — included training 14 additional city workers to run plows to accommodate 24-hour rotational shifts. A unified planning and development department has been working well the last year under one roof to assist citizens and developers with their projects.
Housing projects under construction this year will bring hundreds of new units in the next 12 to 18 months, ranging in type from single-family homes to high-quality apartment spaces, to all corners of the city.
“Right now, we have 350 new units of housing being constructed,” Moenning said. “I'm encouraged to see these projects are spread throughout the city.”
Population
More than 24,000 people call Norfolk home.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau, that’s a 3% increase from the 2000 census. However, Madison County lost 1% of its population in that same 10-year period with a total of nearly 35,000 residents.
Norfolk is the economic growth center for an area encompassing six counties, making it the retail hub for Northeast Nebraska. The economy comprises activity in agriculture, manufacturing and services.
Located in the Elkhorn River Valley, Norfolk is 112 miles northwest of Omaha, 121 miles north of Lincoln and 75 miles southwest of Sioux City, Iowa.
Industry
Economic activity includes manufacturing, farming (both livestock and grain), education, retail and wholesale. Manufacturing occurs at 44 plants in Norfolk, and those plants employ more than 4,000 people.
Major local manufacturers include Nucor, which employs about 900 people manufacturing steel products at three locations in Norfolk; Cardinal Health (formerly Covidien), with about 440 employees producing syringes and other medical supplies; ContiTech Ag (formerly Veyance Technologies), employing about 350 producing high-pressure and hydraulic hose; Norfolk Iron & Metal, with 320 employees manufacturing steel products; and Wis-Pak, employing about 100 to produce soft drinks and other beverages.
Major non-manufacturing commercial employers include Wal-Mart, with about 410 employees, and Associated Wholesale Grocers, whose distribution center in Norfolk employs about 650. Other major employers include Faith Regional Health Services, a nonprofit health care organization with about 1,300 employees, and Norfolk Public Schools, with about 700.
City services
Municipal services are led by a mayor and eight city councilmen.
The community is served by trained fire and police departments. There are 40 people employed as police officers and 17 police division support staff in the City of Norfolk. The non-sworn employees include dispatchers, secretaries, property officers and community service officers. There are about 30 full-time firefighters, with 29 reserves.
Norfolk is the headquarters for Troop B of the Nebraska State Patrol, which serves 23 counties in Northeast Nebraska.
Education
Eleven elementary schools, four high schools, a junior high and a middle school are located in Norfolk.
For public school students, kindergarten through fourth grade students are in the elementary buildings; fifth and sixth grade students are in the middle school; seventh and eighth grade students are in the junior high building and ninth through 12th grade students are at Norfolk High.
Norfolk is also the home of Northeast Community College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing Northern Division, which is located on the Northeast campus. Students also may enroll in Joseph’s Norfolk College of Beauty.
Health care
The city has one full-service hospital — Faith Regional Health Services.
In addition to the hospital, Norfolk is also served by Norfolk Regional Center, which provides treatment for convicted sex offenders.
Two surgery centers, Fountain Point Surgery Center, 3901 W. Norfolk Ave., and Faith Regional Surgery Center, located in the new Medical Offices South building on the hospital’s west campus, also are health care options for Norfolkans and area residents.
Fountain Point Medical Community began offering services in September in a new 73,500-square-foot medical facility on the west edge of Norfolk. Fountain Point offers myriad health care services including primary care, gastroenterology, hematology, oncology, foot and ankle, orthopedics, pain management, cardiology, urology, ENT, audiology, physical therapy and the previously mentioned surgery center.
Midtown Health Center (formerly Norfolk Community Health Care Clinic), 302 Phillip Ave., is a nonprofit clinic serving the greater Norfolk and Madison area. It offers medical, behavioral and dental care to insured, uninsured and under-insured individuals and families.
Recreation
Norfolk has 16 city parks and recreational areas totaling more than 400 acres.
The parks have picnic grounds, trails, shelters, rental cabins, fire grates, restrooms, playground equipment, softball, baseball, football and soccer fields. There also are basketball and tennis courts, horseshoe pits, two disc golf courses, sand volleyball courts, camping, fishing and nonmotorized boating.
Norfolk also has a seven-screen indoor theater, the Norfolk 7. Other recreation options include bumper boats, miniature golf, bowling, fishing and a stock car race track.
The city has a splash pad and two public swimming pools — including the AquaVenture water park — two public 18-hole golf courses and five public tennis courts at two locations. The Central Park tennis courts are lined for pickleball play also.
The Norfolk Family YMCA provides a double gymnasium; six-lane pool; spectator seating; outdoor sun deck; classrooms; four locker rooms; indoor running track; and an updated exercise center featuring weight exercise equipment and cardiovascular equipment. The YMCA also has land adjacent to the complex for soccer and baseball, playground equipment and a sand volleyball pit.