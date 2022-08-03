With a heat index in excess of 100 degrees on Tuesday, that didn’t stop the Norfolk community from swarming Central Park for the annual National Night Out.
Local families joined representatives from the Norfolk Police Division, Norfolk Fire Division and Nebraska State Patrol to engage in an evening of games, food and a show of solidarity.
National Night Out is a nationwide event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
The police division coordinated with dozens of businesses and nonprofit organizations in helping to bring the event to Norfolk for the second year following a pandemic-forced cancellation in 2020.
Don Miller, Norfolk’s police chief, said National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for law enforcement to interact with the community in a positive way without having the interaction be some type of enforcement action.
“We want you guys to realize that we’re human beings like everybody else. We’ve got families; a lot of our families are here,” Miller told a crowd of roughly a couple hundred. “Norfolk cops and Norfolk troopers are very proud of what we do, and we love our community. This is for the community. (The community) is why we’re doing this.”
Included at Norfolk’s National Night Out were the state patrol’s “Seat Belt Convincer” simulator, fire truck tours, hose simulators and police department equipment presentations.
Cornhole, target practices, weight sleds and numerous prize opportunities kept local youths busy through the entirety of the two-hour event.
In addition to Tuesday night’s activities, two area law enforcement officers were nominated as candidates for the Respect for Law award by Optimist International for their promotion of positive community interactions and diligent efforts to serve residents in their jurisdictions.
Mark Claussen, Optimist of Norfolk’s president, announced Officer Dave Lichtenberg as one of the area nominees.
Lichtenberg began his career in law enforcement in 1984. He served as a patrol officer and a school resource officer until the school resource program ended in the 1980s.
In 2006, a new school resource officer program was implemented, stationing a full-time officer — Lichtenberg — at the Norfolk Junior High. Because of the success of the program, Claussen said, a second full-time position was added in 2018, and Lichtenberg was stationed at Norfolk High School.
“Officer Lichtenberg is known by his supervisor for thorough investigations and reports,” Claussen said. “He does not just act as a police officer, but he also takes on the roles as teacher, mentor and counselor.”
The second Respect for Law award nominee Tuesday night was Trooper Greg Lammers, who began his career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1994. Lammers’ first assignment was with the Carrier Enforcement Division in O’Neill. In 1995, he was transferred to Plainview as a traffic trooper.
Lammers remains a traffic trooper and can be found patrolling around Norfolk and other parts of Northeast Nebraska, said Regina Bussboom, an Optimist of Norfolk board member.
“Trooper Lammers’ work ethic is to be commended,” Bussboom said. “He takes pride in responding to calls for service from the public, and he never shies away from doing his job.”
Miller said the work of Lichtenberg, Lammers and all law enforcement officers in the area is greatly appreciated, and officers in Norfolk are lucky to have a community that backs police.