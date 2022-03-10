More than 30 people met at Norfolk Public Library this week to discuss the Norfolk Family Coalition’s recent changes.
The meeting was the first in-person meeting that the coalition has had in two years because of COVID-19.
“We’re kind of reorganizing after some interruption in leadership. And so we're excited about some of the work that we've been doing behind the scenes,” said Kathy Nordby, president of the Norfolk Family Coalition.
New Norfolk Family Coalition members were introduced at the meeting, including:
— Amanda Smith as the new early childhood coordinator.
— Jamie Bouslaugh as the new central navigator.
— Kimberly Powell as the new executive director.
Besides new members, the coalition also updated the public on its recent impacts on the community.
According to the Norfolk Family Coalition, the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation has “allowed them to get several $100,000 over the last three to four years.”
From July to December last year, the coalition has designated $107,985.62 into four priority areas — housing, transportation, utilities and parenting.
Looking forward, the Norfolk Family Coalition also will be working on strategic planning and will be holding events to gather input for the community.