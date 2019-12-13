Norfolk Senior High School received runner-up for the second year in a row Friday at the NSAA Class A State Play Production Championships.

Norfolk's one-act team performed “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” by Betsy Kelso and competed against five other schools including North Platte, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, Kearney and Gretna. Norfolk was also runner-up at the state championships in 2018. 

Gretna received the state championship after performing "Bullets Over Broadway."

The Class B competition, which followed Class A Friday afternoon, will conclude the 2019 NSAA State Play Production Championships. 

Tags

In other news

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from toxic volcanic island

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from toxic volcanic island

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) — As grieving families sang traditional Maori songs, New Zealand military specialists wearing protective gear landed on a small volcanic island on Friday and recovered six bodies of the 16 people who died in an eruption four days earlier.

+3
Historic performances shine at second day of one acts

Historic performances shine at second day of one acts

History was made Thursday at the state play production championships, as a powerhouse claimed another title and two of the most decorated actors in the state’s history took the stage at the Johnny Carson Theatre for perhaps the final time.