Norfolk Senior High School received runner-up for the second year in a row Friday at the NSAA Class A State Play Production Championships.
Norfolk's one-act team performed “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” by Betsy Kelso and competed against five other schools including North Platte, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High, Kearney and Gretna. Norfolk was also runner-up at the state championships in 2018.
Gretna received the state championship after performing "Bullets Over Broadway."
The Class B competition, which followed Class A Friday afternoon, will conclude the 2019 NSAA State Play Production Championships.