City of Norfolk administration offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, to observe Independence Day.
In other news
MADISON — Attorneys representing accused murderer DeShawn Gleaton Jr. are preparing for a possible September murder trial in Madison County District Court.
WEST POINT — Northeast Community College is collaborating with Franciscan Healthcare to offer opportunities for students that will address workforce demands at its facilities in West Point.
Dogs race at the 20th annual Jack Russell Terrier Trials at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Saturday. About 45 classes of dogs of all ages and sizes were entered in Saturday and Sunday’s trials. Volunteers, dogs and their owners braved rainy weather throughout the morning on Saturday. The annual event i…
PIERCE — If Kim Fogle believes one thing, it's that good coffee is made by people — not machines.
A Miss Nebraska is hoping the blankets she made will provide comfort and warmth to children who may be experiencing difficulties in their lives.
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital …
Northeast Community College has named Jeff Hoffman and Tara Smydra as deans who will start leading two new academic divisions beginning in July.