The Norfolk city council breezed through a light agenda Monday night at its regular meeting.
One issue did warrant some discussion, and ultimately lead to some disagreement within the council.
The issue was over whether to grant a sidewalk waiver to a new house being built, and the property owner stated that several nearby properties do not have sidewalks either.
Council member Fred Wiebelhaus questioned the necessity of the waiver and mayor Josh Moenning remarked that the issue of sidewalk waivers has been discussed on and off for the past year.
Ultimately the council approved the waiver with a 6-2 vote, with Wiebelhaus and council member Dick Pfeil opposing.
