The Norfolk City Council passed a mask mandate at a special meeting on Monday.
The mandate will go into effect in three days' time. The council passed the ordinance unanimously.
The ordinance requires people age 5 or older to wear a face covering at any indoor premises open to the public. An exception is made for when a person can maintain 6 feet of social distance from anyone who’s not a member of his or her household.
There are a number of other exceptions to the ordinance. These include:
— Individuals seeking services from federal, state or county services.
— While eating or while sitting at a bar or restaurant.
— Employees at a workplace when wearing a face covering would create a safety hazard.
— People officiating at religious services.
— People who are alone in an office, room or vehicle.
— People at a workstation with a plexiglass barrier around it, or other enclosed workstations.
— When communicating with someone who is deaf, hard of hearing or has a mental or physical health condition that makes communication with a mask difficult.
— While swimming or showering.