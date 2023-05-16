The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night at council chambers at city hall. All council members, as well as close to 40 citizens, city staff and members of the media were in attendance for the two-hour meeting. Below is a recap of the agenda items addressed during the meeting.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Mayor Josh Moenning issued a proclamation to recognize Monday as "Law Enforcement Memorial Day" and the week of May 14-20 as "National Police Week.”
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held to consider a request from Brooke N. Sherbeck for a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) and R-R (Rural Residential District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 2005 Crown Road. The council considered Ordinance No. 5833 and unanimously approved the zoning change.
— The council unanimously passed Resolution No. 2023-22 approving the final plat of Sherbeck Subdivision.
— A public hearing was held to consider the redevelopment plan for the Phillip Avenue Apartments redevelopment project. Resolution No. 2023-23 approving the redevelopment plan was unanimously passed.
— The council unanimously approved a contract to Knife River Midwest LLC of Sioux City, Iowa, for the asphalt overlays 2023-1 project for an amount of $1,942,930.75.
— A $5.7 million bid received from Hausmann Construction for the 2023 Johnson Park improvement project was rejected by the council.
— Change Order No. 4 with United Contractors Inc. for the First Street bridge and instream improvements project resulting in a net increase of $1,570,905.85 was unanimously approved.
— The council approved authorizing city officials to advertise for bids for the Johnson Park improvement project for the following projects:
Bid Package 1: Sports court and water feature.
Bid Package 2: Upper park improvements.
Bid Package 3: Park structures.
Bid Package 4: Park and trail lighting and electrical.
Bid Package 5: Irrigation and landscaping.
— The council unanimously approved approval to advertise for requests for qualifications from design build and construction manager at risk firms to submit a letter of interest to design and install team lockers at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
— The council unanimously passed Ordinance No. 5834 amending Section 24-164 of the city code to restrict parking in the following areas: The west and south sides of Ferguson Drive from the intersection of East Bluff Avenue and Ferguson Drive going north and west around the curve 360 feet to where Ferguson Drive meets and transitions into East Pasewalk Avenue.
— An agreement with GeoComm to provide a detailed address point layer for every location in Madison and Stanton counties, as required by the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s new standards, was approved by council members.
— Jon Humphries