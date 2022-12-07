The Norfolk City Council met Monday evening with a full agenda, which included the swearing-in of newly and reelected members and the election of a new council president.
Council members present: Kory Hildebrand, Shane Clausen, Thad Murren, Andrew McCarthy, Justin Webb, Frank Arens and Corey Granquist, along with Mayor Josh Moenning.
Council member absent: Gary Jackson.
The following is a recap of key points of interest from Monday’s session.
SPECIAL ITEMS
— For the first time in 22-years, the council considered Ordinance No. 5813, which would have increased council member pay by more than 35% to compensate for the long gap since the last increase. The proposed increase failed in a 4-3 vote.
— Newly reelected council member Shane Clausen, Ward 2, was unanimously elected to succeed Rob Merrill as council president. Merrill is stepping down after three terms on council representing Ward 3.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Several employees from the Norfolk Water Pollution Control plant were recognized on Monday night as the result of four separate achievement awards received at the Nebraska Water Environment Association fall conference in November. Mayor Moenning, along with WPC plant director Robert Huntley, recognized the staff members for their work and dedication to the division.
PUBLIC HEARINGS, RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing considering the Wisner West redevelopment plan was held and a resolution approving the plan was passed. All present council members voted to approve the plan, with the exception of Webb, who said that he was uncomfortable with the idea of a truck stop being the anchor of the development project.
— A request from Promise Land Properties for a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property at 301 S. Eighth St. was tabled after several council members posed questions about how to address both the needs of the property owner and also ensuring proper city zoning guidelines. The council agreed to research the zoning options and readdress the issue at its next meeting.
— The council unanimously approved submitting an application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development in the amount of $505,000 for a Community Development Block Grant contract amendment for Norfolk-based Midwest OB-GYN Clinic P.C. Economic development district director Tom Higginbotham spoke in support of the application, saying that the additional funds would be utilized to continue critical mobile OB-GYN services that were initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
REGULAR AGENDA
— The council considered a city code amendment that would prohibit the removal of corridor trees funded or planted by the city without prior approval. The code change also would allow property owners to plant trees within 5 feet of the back of the curb on certain residential streets. Voting in favor of the ordinance were Murren, McCarthy, Webb, Arens and Granquist. Opposed were Hildebrand and Clausen.
— An ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of East Benjamin Avenue and North Victory Road was unanimously approved by council. This ordinance passed on first reading at the Nov.. 21 city council meeting.
— Resolution 2022-63, which would switch stop signs from north/south traffic to east/west traffic at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Madison Avenue was tabled by council pending the collection of additional information. City staff proposed passage of the resolution as a means of improving emergency response to eastern Norfolk. Council members agreed to readdress the resolution at their next meeting.
— An amendment to the original engineering services agreement with JEO Consulting Group for the Johnson Park final design project in the amount of $99,820 was tabled for two weeks after council members raised questions about the significant price increase. The council requested that JEO representative Kevin Cruz provide a detailed itemization for the price increase at the next meeting.
— Johnson Service Co. of Kearney was unanimously awarded the contract for an 8-inch cured-in-place pipe sewer project in the amount of $39,596. The sewer work will take place on Maple and Pierce streets and involves more than 800 linear feet of pipe and 25 service taps between the two locations.
— The council unanimously approved a contract to Elkhorn Paving Construction Co. of Norfolk for the Norfolk Public Library Story Walk Trail project in the amount of $127,259.
— On a recommendation from city staff, the council unanimously approved a letter agreement amendment to the original engineering construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for the 36-inch sanitary sewer rehabilitation for Monroe Avenue to Logan Street for a time-and-expense basis not to exceed $47,900.
— A resolution authorizing the application for 2022 Flood Mitigation Assistant grant funds for improvements at Norfolk's water pollution control plant was unanimously approved by council. The mayor was given authorization to execute all needed documents related to the application. The $1.16-million grant will be awarded in June 2023.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Norfolk streets director Will Elwell addressed the council with his department’s 2022 snow and ice plan. Norfolk’s comprehensive snow and ice removal plan may be found on the city website.