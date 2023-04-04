Norfolk City Council meeting recap

City council meeting

Steven Rames, public works director for the City of Norfolk, addresses Norfolk City Council members during Monday’s meeting. Council members discussed ongoing street improvements in the city and the possibility of an interlocal agreement with Madison County to get additional repairs done.

 JON HUMPHRIES/DAILY NEWS

Approximately two dozen citizens and city staff were on hand with all council members for Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting. The meeting lasted just over an hour and addressed several issues pending before council members. A recap of the meeting is below.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Approved participation in the five new national opioid settlements reached with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart related to prescription opiates and authorize the mayor to sign the settlement participation forms for each of the five settlements.

— Voted 5-3 to approve Ordinance No. 5825 authorizing an amendment to Section 4-4 of the official city code to include an exception for the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks with a valid permit and to more clearly define livestock as it relates to the keeping of livestock within the city; to amend Section 4-6 of the code to address at-large chickens or ducks; to enact Section 27-295 of the city code to allow the keeping of hens, bantam hens or ducks in residential districts with a valid permit. This ordinance passed on first reading at the March 6 council meeting and on second reading at the March 20 council meeting. Councilmen Corey Granquist, Frank Arens and Kory Hildebrand voted against.

— Ordinance No. 5826 was passed, approving an amendment to Section 2-5 of the official city code to include a permit fee for keeping hens, bantam hens and/or ducks in the city. This ordinance passed on first reading at the March 6 council meeting and on second reading at the March 20 meeting. Hildebrand and Granquist voted against the measure.

— Unanimously approved an agreement with Spohn Ranch, through a Sourcewell contract, to design, develop and integrate a pump track at the Norfolk Skate Park for a total amount not to exceed $101,592.

— Voted to table a proposed interlocal agreement between Madison County and the City of Norfolk for completion of asphaltic concrete paving project M-451(222B) described as Omaha Avenue overlay. Following a split vote among council members, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning cast the deciding vote on the measure. The issue will be addressed again at the next council meeting.

— Voted unanimously in favor of Ordinance No. 5830 creating the Norfolk Parks and Recreation Board to advise on all parks belonging to the city and all recreational activities financially supported by the city.

