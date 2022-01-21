Norfolk has joined McCook, Beatrice and other communities that allow developers with smaller projects seeking tax-increment financing (TIF) to use what’s often called “micro TIF.”

The Norfolk City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that allows developers to skip the initial five city council and community redevelopment agency meetings for certain qualifying TIF projects, speeding up the process.

The law, LB1021, was signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Aug. 17, 2020, as a way to speed up the process for smaller projects.

With regular TIF, the same amount of property taxes on the land before the area is redeveloped continue to go toward the tax-receiving entities, such as the Norfolk Public Schools, City of Norfolk, Madison County and others.

Then once the redevelopment occurs and the new development increases the property valuation, the additional property taxes generated by the new development may be used to pay off infrastructure costs, such as streets or utilities, for up to 15 years or when the infrastructure costs are paid.

Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, told the council that with micro TIF, a redevelopment plan is eligible if it meets the following conditions:

1. The redevelopment plan includes only one project.

2. The project involves the repair, rehabilitation or replacement of an existing structure located within a substandard and blighted area.

3. The project is located in a county with a population of less than 100,000 people.

4. The existing structure is at least 60 years old.

5. The assessed value of the property within the project area when the project is complete is estimated to be no more than:

a. $250,000 for a single-family residential structure.

b. $1 million for a multi-family residential or commercial structure.

c. $10 million for a project involving the revitalization of a structure included in the National Register of Historic Places.

“The expedited review process greatly simplifies the TIF process on the front end,” Gates said. “There is a standard one-page application form on the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's website that serves as the redevelopment plan.”

Gates said the redeveloper submits this simplified plan to the city with the required building permits. If the plan meets the requirements for expedited review, the city council must approve the plan within 30 days of submission.

There are no hearings and the planning commission isn't involved, Gates said. One other difference is that the paying of infrastructure costs can be for up to only 10 years, he said.

The redeveloper has up to two years to complete the project from the time of city council approval, Gates said.

Council members asked if the micro TIF areas counted toward the city’s overall blighted areas.

Gates said the projects do count toward the 35% limit, but he envisions micro TIF projects taking place in land already declared blighted and substandard.

There already are blighted and substandard areas declared throughout the city, he said. The council voted 8-0 to adopt the resolution authorizing it.

Tags

In other news

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.

Norfolk woman receives prison term

Norfolk woman receives prison term

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced Tuesday that Lacee Tuttle, 39, Norfolk, was sentenced in federal court on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Smith files for reelection

Smith files for reelection

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith filed for reelection Wednesday to represent Nebraska’s Third District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

Why airlines fear 5G will upend travel this week

The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over plans to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports.

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.