Norfolk has joined McCook, Beatrice and other communities that allow developers with smaller projects seeking tax-increment financing (TIF) to use what’s often called “micro TIF.”
The Norfolk City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that allows developers to skip the initial five city council and community redevelopment agency meetings for certain qualifying TIF projects, speeding up the process.
The law, LB1021, was signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Aug. 17, 2020, as a way to speed up the process for smaller projects.
With regular TIF, the same amount of property taxes on the land before the area is redeveloped continue to go toward the tax-receiving entities, such as the Norfolk Public Schools, City of Norfolk, Madison County and others.
Then once the redevelopment occurs and the new development increases the property valuation, the additional property taxes generated by the new development may be used to pay off infrastructure costs, such as streets or utilities, for up to 15 years or when the infrastructure costs are paid.
Randy Gates, Norfolk finance officer, told the council that with micro TIF, a redevelopment plan is eligible if it meets the following conditions:
1. The redevelopment plan includes only one project.
2. The project involves the repair, rehabilitation or replacement of an existing structure located within a substandard and blighted area.
3. The project is located in a county with a population of less than 100,000 people.
4. The existing structure is at least 60 years old.
5. The assessed value of the property within the project area when the project is complete is estimated to be no more than:
a. $250,000 for a single-family residential structure.
b. $1 million for a multi-family residential or commercial structure.
c. $10 million for a project involving the revitalization of a structure included in the National Register of Historic Places.
“The expedited review process greatly simplifies the TIF process on the front end,” Gates said. “There is a standard one-page application form on the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's website that serves as the redevelopment plan.”
Gates said the redeveloper submits this simplified plan to the city with the required building permits. If the plan meets the requirements for expedited review, the city council must approve the plan within 30 days of submission.
There are no hearings and the planning commission isn't involved, Gates said. One other difference is that the paying of infrastructure costs can be for up to only 10 years, he said.
The redeveloper has up to two years to complete the project from the time of city council approval, Gates said.
Council members asked if the micro TIF areas counted toward the city’s overall blighted areas.
Gates said the projects do count toward the 35% limit, but he envisions micro TIF projects taking place in land already declared blighted and substandard.
There already are blighted and substandard areas declared throughout the city, he said. The council voted 8-0 to adopt the resolution authorizing it.