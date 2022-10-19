Sales tax, gambling and quality of life were among the topics that Norfolk City Council Ward 4 candidates Andrew McCarthy and Zach Steiner covered Tuesday evening in a forum.
The forum, which was broadcast on WJAG Radio, attracted a standing-room-only crowd to the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Karla James, WJAG news director, served as moderator and asked questions. The candidates were asked how Norfolk should react to other large expenditures that may arise if the half-percent sales tax gets approved. That’s because it would put the city at the maximum sales tax it can collect locally — 2% — in addition to the state sales tax of 5.5%. The additional half-percent sales tax would be for 20 years.
McCarthy, the incumbent, said the city historically has paid off its expenditures more quickly than projected. So if the city would have to pay for the flood control re-certification — a possible looming expense — it would have to find a way to do it.
“We need to avoid raising property taxes,” McCarthy said. “We can do that with citizen retention and keeping existing businesses in town.”
Norfolk needs to keep its graduates and get those who left for college to come back to the city, he said. Sales tax and paying for all the things that are needed without raising the levy on property taxes would improve Norfolk’s appeal, McCarthy said.
McCarthy is a 2004 Norfolk Catholic graduate, and he and his wife have three children and a fourth on the way. He is a small-business owner and has been heavily involved in the community, including serving on the Elkhorn Valley Museum board and being a member of the Norfolk Lions Club.
Steiner said Norfolk needs to figure out a way to bring more people to the community to spend more dollars without raising taxes.
“If this bond issue does pass, we will have $118 million in bonded debt,” Steiner said. “That’s a shocking number to be looking at.”
If Norfolk would have a need if it is passed, about all it could do is raise property taxes, which nobody wants, Steiner said.
While Steiner said he isn’t against borrowing money “at the right time for the right reason,” this isn’t it.
Steiner is a 2005 Norfolk High School graduate, and he and his wife have four children. He has been a resident of Norfolk for 30 years and is a small-business owner in Norfolk, Kearney and Sioux City.
“The biggest thing about me is I’m a born again believer,” Steiner said. “I like to spend a lot of time outdoors with my family, especially my two younger boys.”
The candidates also were asked about LB 876, which authorizes gambling that was passed by the Nebraska Legislature after voters approved casino gambling.
“In my opinion, they (state senators) kind of messed that up,” McCarthy said. “They put restrictions on private enterprise that I wasn’t too impressed with.”
Nebraska voters approved casino gambling with 65% in favor, including Madison County. Local voters didn’t want the casino to go to Platte County, McCarthy said, noting that he believes it could be a big economic development driver.
Steiner said casinos and gambling are a bigger issue than just money.
“To some degree, money is the root of all evil,” Steiner said. “I don’t know if we want to open that Pandora’s box to the Norfolk community.”
Steiner said he spent time talking to law enforcement officers across the state, and there are a lot of social ills that casinos bring with them.
“I don’t think there’s any amount of tax dollars that are generated from a casino that could replace anybody’s child who got sex trafficked. And I’m not trying to take it to the extreme, but it’s a fact and there’s crime that comes with it. We have to talk about it.”
The candidates also discussed a consumption tax and ways to attract young people.