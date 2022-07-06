Businesses and property owners in Norfolk are seeking ways to create more growth in the downtown area by creating a business improvement district (BID).
The first step was taken Tuesday night when the Norfolk City Council approved a consulting agreement with a Denver-based firm to explore the possibility of a BID. The cost of the work isn't to exceed $68,750. A portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received is being used to cover the cost.
Progressive Urban Management Associates Inc. (PUMA) was hired to lay the groundwork that initially will include research, stakeholder outreach and planning to determine if a BID is feasible. If desire is shown to move forward, PUMA also will help guide the BID proponents through the legal process to form a BID.
A BID creates a tax for businesses in the district, and that money may be allocated to funding various projects and improvements in the district. BIDs also may seek other public and private funding.
Candice Alder, city economic developer, shared information about the consulting agreement with the council. She said there is a desire by some businesses and property owners to see what other formats are out there to increase revenue so special projects could be done downtown.
Norfolk has a downtown off-street vehicle parking district (VPD), which is a special taxing district that provides funds for maintaining off-street parking lots for employees and customers and helps with downtown promotions and beautification.
Randy Gates, city finance officer, said a BID would provide options to raise more revenue than the existing VPD can.
Alder said PUMA's first step of the two-step plan would include conveying what the BID's role would be. Educating and engaging business and property owners, residents and civic leaders is a critical part, she said. A steering committee is recommended to help with that.
Step one also involves determining priorities for the BID, such as enhanced maintenance, beautification, marketing, economic development and other services that stakeholders feel would be most beneficial.
PUMA proposes a downtown property owner database be completed that includes assessed values, frontage, building and lot square footage. That information could help determine the boundaries of the BID, which Alder said hadn't been set.
Step one would wrap up with the creation of a draft management plan that would describe the BID's objectives, boundaries, service plan, budget and assessment method. That plan would eventually be reviewed by the consultants, city staff and the steering committee to determine if it's feasible to move forward with a BID.
If moving forward is the goal, step 2 would involve PUMA working with legal counsel under the guidelines of the Nebraska BID laws to finalize the management plan. A public hearing would be required under state law before a BID could be formed.
In its proposal to the city council, PUMA estimated it would take six to nine months to complete the BID feasibility and formation process.
The Norfolk City Council met Tuesday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, council president Rob Merrill, Kory Hildebrand, Gary L. Jackson, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Andrew McCarthy and Thad Murren.
Council member absent: Shane Clausen.
Meeting lasted: 1 hour, 10 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, about 10; media representatives, three; and nine from the public.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
— Conducted a public hearing before approving a request from Whitecliff Development Inc. and Wyndham Hills of Norfolk for a zoning change from R-1 (single family residential district), R-R (rural residential district) and A (Agricultural District) to R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) on property located approximately one-fourth of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue. Valerie Grimes, city planner, said the rezoning would allow attached units rather than just single-family homes. Mayor Josh Moenning said it is positive to see more housing proposed for this area of the city and that not all of that development will require large lots.
— Conducted a public hearing before approving a request from Wisner West Inc. for a zoning change from R-1 to R-2 on property west of South Victory Road and north of East Omaha Avenue. Grimes said the change would allow for duplexes and that 50 new one-and two-family units are proposed.
— Conducted a public hearing before approving an amendment to the redevelopment plan for Phase IV of the Legacy Bend redevelopment project. Randy Gates, city finance officer, noted that this phase would consist of about 68 multifamily units and townhome developments.
Mayor Moenning said this is another of several housing developments being done throughout the city that are on the heels of nearly 1,400 new units in the past two to three years.
"It's welcome news," he said. "I think we're seeing, over the last six months, close to 500 new units proposed for various projects. That's a sign of a growing community.”
REGULAR AGENDA
— Approved the third reading of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located about one-fourth of a mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue. The ordinance passed on first reading June 6 and second reading on June 21.
— Approved the third reading of an ordinance annexing a tract of land generally located immediately west of part of Walters' East Knolls 13th Addition. The ordinance passed on first reading June 6 and second reading on June 21.
— Adopted three separate ordinances that amended and restated pension plans, one for the police officers, one for the firefighters and one for city employees' retirement plans, all effective March 1. Randy Gates, city finance officer, said the pension plans are required to be updated to reflect IRS, federal law and other legislative changes.
— Adopted an amended and restated deferred compensation plan, effective May 1.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Heard the June sales tax report (April sales): Sales tax receipts in April: $907,696.57, down $27,915 from last June. Fiscal year to date sales tax receipts: $867,641.20, or 12.13% more than budgeted.
— Accepted an easement and dedication of sanitary sewer mains from State of Nebraska on property located in the northeast one-fourth of Section 24, Township 24 North, Range 1 West of the sixth P.M., and on property located in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 1 West of the sixth P.M. The city will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of said sewer main.
— Approved a permanent easement agreement between Laura M. Wylie and the City of Norfolk for the construction of a concrete trail along Lot 4, Block 1, Meadow Ridge-Phase 1, 4th Addition to the City of Norfolk, for the East Benjamin Avenue trail project.
— Approved METGreen Properties’ request to release its 10-foot utility easement, 5 feet on each side between Lots 12 and 13, Block 2 (less the North 10 feet) of Green Meadow Addition, being a part of the SE one-fourth of the SW one-fourth of Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 1 West of the sixth P.M., Madison County.
— Approved forwarding a "no recommendation" to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the manager applications of: Sara A. Sander in connection with the Class D liquor license of Walmart Inc.; and Tammy R. Thies in connection with the Class C liquor license of Boat House Recreation, 501 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite 110.
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Elkhorn Valley Museum to serve beer at 515 Queen City Blvd. on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a Historyfest outdoor festival.
— Approved an agreement with River Valley Pride Inc. (Norfolk Area Pride) to close a portion of North Fifth Street for an event which "may include but is not limited" to having music, vendors, concessions, presentations and inflatables on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Granted WJAG Inc. permission to use the Skyview Park facility to hold a 1-mile Red Ribbon Run on Saturday, Oct. 1.
— Approved requests from Sacred Heart Church of Norfolk (also known at Norfolk Catholic High School) to use the cross country course in Skyview Park for practices and meets; to use Memorial Field in Veterans Memorial Park to hold football games, scrimmages and practices, and soccer games and practice; and to use North Pine Park for soccer practice, all through June 30, 2023.
— Approved a request from Fatt Sunnie Studios and J & M Displays Inc. to close a portion of Magnet Drive immediately west of North Victory Road to film a scene for a community film event, which includes the use of pyrotechnics and city emergency vehicles and personnel, on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, (with a rain date of Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17).
— Approved submitting a blight and substandard determination study for the Big Red Keno area to the planning commission for review and recommendation.