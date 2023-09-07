Aviation celebration

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 918 is set to celebrate 70 years of sharing the spirit of aviation.

On the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, Norfolk Chapter 918 will celebrate 70 years of EAA sharing the spirit of aviation.

On Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., there will be a Young Eagles Flight event. Youth from age 8 to 17 may get a free introductory ride in a light aircraft.

Preregistration is required.

On Oct. 1, the public is invited to a fly-in/drive in pancake breakfast. The menu includes pancakes, omelets, sausage, biscuits and gravy.

A meet and greet with pilots, a chance to see airplanes and learn about aviation, aviation careers and training opportunities will be available at Norfolk Regional Airport in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Columbus Extension educator receives national award

Columbus Extension educator receives national award

Kelly Feehan, Nebraska Extension educator from Columbus, recently received the distinguished service award from the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA). The award was presented at the NACAA annual meeting and professional improvement conference last month in Des Moines, Iowa.

NPPD plans for new transmission line

NPPD plans for new transmission line

Officials from Nebraska Public Power District were on hand for Tuesday’s Norfolk City Council meeting to address council members about proposed new service transmission line between Norfolk and Stanton County.

Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Following the results of an in-depth study conducted by JEO Consulting, the Norfolk City Council has approved a blight and substandard declaration for the downtown area. Resolution 2023-55 was passed unanimously by council members.