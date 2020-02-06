The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce declared its support for two bills in the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday morning.
The chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, which invites businesses and public entities to discuss ongoing legislative issues every Thursday, unanimously voted to write letters of support to Legislative Bill 627, which would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity; and LB1008, which would create a scholarship program proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Daily News obtained a draft of the chamber’s letter of support for LB627, proposed by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.
“As a community, Norfolk is working hard to create an environment that is welcoming and inviting to anyone and everyone who wishes to call this place home, to do business here, to love their family here, and to find belonging here,” the letter said. “In our businesses, as in our community, we find no valid reason for, nor room for discrimination of any kind. As such, we encourage the advancement of LB627 and embrace the spirit of equality and fairness it seeks to promote throughout our state.”
The Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce also announced last week its support for the bill.
LB1008 was introduced by Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk at the request of Gov. Ricketts.