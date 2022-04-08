Norfolk Catholic School will come together this weekend to perform a family-friendly version of the classic musical “Grease.”
According to Samantha Hahn, the Norfolk Catholic High School band and musical director, the school’s version of “Grease” will be suitable for all ages.
“It does follow a lot of the movie plot, but obviously the things like the teen pregnancy and some of the language have been changed. So (it’s) definitely appropriate for all ages,” Hahn said.
The musical follows the plot of the original 1978 movie “Grease.”
Hahn said the drama team was inspired to do “Grease” after acquiring some unique set pieces.
“I don't want to give anything away,” Hahn said. “But we were very lucky to stumble across some really great set pieces at the end of our musical season last year, so we’ve been planning this for about a year.”
But the Norfolk Catholic High School musical is not just unique because of the set pieces.
According to Hahn, 97 out of 199 students are participating in the musical — whether that’s performing on stage or working behind the scenes.
“It's kind of a unique, really cool thing with this school where everyone does everything as far as this musical goes. And there's no hierarchy of students,” Hahn said.
The spring musical usually has every kind of kid participate, from sports to drama students, Hahn said.
“They just sign up,” Hahn said.
According to Eli Pfeifer, a Norfolk Catholic School drama student, a lot of students sign up for the musicals once they see how fun they are.
“One of our best track stars last year said, ‘I wish I would have been doing musicals all four years because that was the most fun I've had,’ ” Pfeifer said.
Haylee Serres, another Norfolk Catholic School drama student, said the inviting atmosphere attracts students to participate.
“And the people are so nice,” Serres said. “And the writers especially, they're very willing to help out, and it's just a great experience.”
Both Pfeifer and Serres are seniors and are performing as the leads in the play. They’ve been preparing for the musical for almost a year, they said.
Serres, who is performing as Sandy in the musical, said she’s been listening to the “Grease” soundtrack and watching the movies to prepare.
Pfeifer, who is playing Danny in the musical, said he even grew out his hair and dyed it for the musical.
“It’s still not as long as it should be,” Pfeifer said.
Hahn said that not only the students, but the parents as well have worked hard on the musical.
“We really can't do this without all of the parents that are involved,” Hahn said. “... 97 kids, almost 100 kids — one person can't monitor all those things all the time. And so the parents’ support here is astronomical.”
Norfolk Catholic School’s “Grease” musical is set for the stage Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, at 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre.