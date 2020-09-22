Norfolk Catholic Elementary has received grant funding for the purchase of clear acrylic barriers to help provide protection for students and staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This $4,500 grant was provided in part by the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and Daycos4Good Fund, both of which are affiliated funds of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
The clear acrylic shields are designed to split tables into cubicles so students can have a barrier between them. This will allow the students to collaborate and work together in a safe learning environment. The new shields will be used in the front office, classrooms and lunch room. The shields were designed and produced by Love Signs.
Melanie Wemhoff, a parent at Norfolk Catholic who works at Daycos, submitted an internal grant application to Daycos4Good. This process gives Daycos employees a direct way to participate in giving back to the community.
“It has been inspiring to see the collaboration between several organizations to fund this grant and also support the students and staff at Norfolk Catholic. I am very thankful that the faculty at Norfolk Catholic made the decision to increase the safety and health precautions in hopes that the students will remain in the classroom this school year, where they will learn best,” Wemhoff.said.
Bill Lafleur, principal at Norfolk Catholic Elementary, called the effort “ a perfect example of great organizations stepping forward to help our school.”