The American College Application Campaign (ACAC) has recognized Norfolk Catholic School and Lutheran High Northeast as 2022 School of Excellence winners as part of the national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree or other higher education credential.
Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High are among 23 winners, a group of exemplary schools across the nation that are helping students pursue postsecondary success.
Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast share the award after they joined efforts to offer a college fair for students and parents to learn more about available higher education learning opportunities in the region. Joan Jurek, director of college planning and outreach services for EducationQuest Foundation, presented a plaque to both schools last month.
“There could not be a more critical time for us all to support students and educators, and the remarkable reach of this year’s application campaign demonstrates the value and strength of these collaborations,” ACAC director Lisa King said. “As students continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we must do all we can to remove the barriers they tell us they have in accessing the education opportunities that are right for them. We are extremely proud of this year’s School of Excellence awardees, as they are true examples of how communities can work together to help students succeed.”
ACAC School of Excellence winners are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to student success and for serving as an exemplary model for their state’s college application campaign. Each year, ACAC works with designated coordinators in every state and the District of Columbia to host college application events and reach students in their schools and communities, encouraging and helping them to apply to college.
Nationally, 4.2 million students have been served by ACAC, and 7.3 million applications have been submitted since the campaign began in 2005.
