Norfolk Catholic School, an apostolate of Sacred Heart Parish, will hold its eighth hall of fame celebration dinner and induction ceremony on Saturday, April 15, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
“We are excited to honor the hall of fame Class of 2023,” said Jeff Bellar, president of the hall of fame board of directors. “Each one of our inductees was unanimously selected by our board of directors, which means that our entire board sees the impact of these individuals, families, and teams who have contributed to the history of Norfolk Catholic.”
The Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame has annually recognized athletes and alumni since 2015 who, according to the organization’s bylaws, have achieved distinction in their lives through significant contributions in their career, community and personal achievements, teams that achieved high distinction during their respective season and staff members and supporters who made significant contributions to the school.
This year’s inductees are as follows:
— Athletes: Dennis Hodge (1967) and Jennifer (Lange) Mavis (1998).
— Alumnus: The late Jim Stinson (1947).
— Contributors: The late Paul and Becky Hughes and Herb and Sherry Mignery.
— Staff: Terrie Bowder, Sister Carole Ann Clark and Marsha Stewart.
— Teams: 1981 speech, 1982 one-act, 1998 football, 1999 football.
Mass will be at St. Mary Catholic Church in Norfolk at 5 p.m. that evening. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and the induction ceremony to follow. The event is open to the public for a fee, and reservations to attend the event are encouraged.
To make reservations or request sponsorship information, contact the advancement office at 402-371-2621 or email nickbenes@sacredheartnorfolk.com.