Norfolk Catholic School, an apostolate of Sacred Heart Parish, will hold its seventh Hall of Fame celebration dinner and induction ceremony on Saturday, April 30, at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
“We are pleased to announce the Hall of Fame Class of 2022,” said Jeff Bellar, president of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors. “Each one of our inductees was unanimously selected by our board of directors. That demonstrates the overwhelming desire of our entire board to recognize these alumni and contributors who have helped make Norfolk Catholic the school that it is today.”
The Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame has annually recognized athletes and alumni since 2015 who, according to the organization’s bylaws, have achieved distinction in their lives through significant contributions in their career, community and personal achievements, teams that achieved high distinction during their respective season, staff members and supporters who made significant contributions to the school.
This year’s inductees are as follows:
— Athletes: Tim Brungardt ’79 and Amy (Determan) Schinco ’87.
— Alumnus: The Rev. Stan Schmit ’84.
— Staff: Linda Hammond and Allen Zabawa.
— Contributors: Paul and LaNeta Abler, Mike Crowley and Joyce (Crowley) Crilly.
— Teams: 1971-72 boys basketball and 2001 girls golf.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be formally inducted on Saturday, April 30. Activities begin with Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk at 5 p.m. A social hour, the celebration dinner and the induction ceremony will follow.
Tickets are available for adults and students, and the event is open to the public. To order tickets or request sponsorship information, contact the Advancement Office at 402-371-2621 or nickbenes@sacredheartnorfolk.com.