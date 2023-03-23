Norfolk Catholic School elementary principal Bill Lafleur was announced Wednesday afternoon as the 2023 Rural Administrator of the Year by the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools Office.
Lafleur, a 1994 graduate of Norfolk Catholic, joined the faculty as a high school teacher in 2011-12, and he was named the elementary principal before the 2015-16 school year.
The announcement was made by Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha, during an elementary school-wide assembly with students, staff and clergy present.
After the announcement, Lafleur thanked the students, families, faculty, staff and stakeholders for their role in making Norfolk Catholic the school that it is today.
Lafleur will formally receive his award at the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education in Omaha in September.
More information about the dinner will be released at a later date.