Bill Lafleur honored

THE REV. Pat McLaughlin (from left), pastor; the Rev. Greg Carl, parochial vicar; Bill Lafleur, elementary principal; Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha; and Brett Jamrog, parochial vicar; gather after Kauffold announced that Lafleur is the archdiocese’s 2023 Rural Administrator of the Year.

 Courtesy photo

Norfolk Catholic School elementary principal Bill Lafleur was announced Wednesday afternoon as the 2023 Rural Administrator of the Year by the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools Office.

Lafleur, a 1994 graduate of Norfolk Catholic, joined the faculty as a high school teacher in 2011-12, and he was named the elementary principal before the 2015-16 school year.

The announcement was made by Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Omaha, during an elementary school-wide assembly with students, staff and clergy present.

After the announcement, Lafleur thanked the students, families, faculty, staff and stakeholders for their role in making Norfolk Catholic the school that it is today.

Lafleur will formally receive his award at the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education in Omaha in September.

More information about the dinner will be released at a later date.

Tags

In other news

Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones

Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian missiles and drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president posted video Wednesday showing what he said was a Russian missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least one person, after Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed anothe…