The Norfolk Catholic child care center is closed for a deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Bill Lafleur, Norfolk Catholic grade school principal, said Monday morning the entire center is closed and being cleaned thoroughly after a staff member of the Sacred Heart Early Learning Center was experiencing COVID symptoms and sent home last week.

In a written statement, Lafleur said, the center took immediate action and is working with the the local health department to close the center as further information is gathered. The staff member did test positive for COVID-19.

The staff will continue to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local health department. It is not known yet when the center will be reopen, but that will come in conjunction with approval from the local health department.

Center officials recognize the inconvenience this places on parents during the closure, but the safety and well-being of all children and staff is the top priority, he said.

