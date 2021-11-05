Norfolk Catholic School, an apostolate of Sacred Heart Parish, announced that it is the recipient of a $140,000 gift to the school as part of its endowment fund.
The school, along with representatives of the estate of Ronald R. and Mary Jean Fillmer, has signed an agreement that results in the creation of the Ronald R. and Mary Jean Fillmer Memorial Fund as part of the Norfolk Catholic School Endowment Fund. The estate will fully finance the memorial fund, starting with a $140,000 gift to the school as part of the estate plan.
“This kind of planned giving is imperative to the long-term future and sustainability of our school,” said the Rev. Pat McLaughlin, pastor. “We are incredibly blessed thanks to the generosity of a number of people who are passionate about seeing our parish and school not only survive but thrive well into the future.”
Tim Brogan had a long-standing relationship with the Fillmer family before serving as personal representative of the estate.
Brogan said that the Fillmers, who were both 1963 graduates of Burns High School (a predecessor to Norfolk Catholic), stipulated that a portion of the estate’s remaining proceeds would go toward establishing this fund. The agreement was initially reached in late September, but additional contributions may be received at a later time upon completion of the estate’s assets.
“Ron and Mary Jean Fillmer both graduated from Norfolk Catholic and were ardent supporters of the school throughout their lives,” Brogan said. “Although Ron and Mary Jean did not have children of their own, they wanted to provide for a legacy to benefit children in the Catholic faith. It is such a beautiful, faith-based sustaining gift by Ron and Mary Jean.”
Since the establishment of endowment funds to benefit the school apostolate in 1999, 25 named memorial or honorary funds have been set up, including four in the past year.
“While we are the current recipients of these gifts, we recognize that much of the work that brings in these kinds of gifts was done long before our arrival,” said Nick Benes, development coordinator.