Zach Steiner, a longtime Norfolkan who owns and runs a local business, has announced his candidacy for Ward 4 on the Norfolk City Council.
“I want to do my part to ensure our future generations have more of these same great opportunities,” said Steiner, who graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Northeast Community College. “I'm not a politician, I just know common sense and hard work still matter, and it is going to take all of us.”
Steiner said he wants to continue the “great quality of life” in Norfolk and the opportunities offered in the community.
“My wife, Kayla, and I chose to stay in Norfolk because of these opportunities,” Steiner said. “As an active member of our community, I have found Christ, am an active member of Harvest Church, serve as Cubmaster of Pack 124, and own and run a local business.”
Also, Steiner said he and his wife chose to raise their children here because of “the values we see in Norfolk.”
“I value the true heroes of the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division that serve and keep Norfolk a safe place to raise a family” Steiner said. “I value that our community has invested in our parks that provide outdoor recreation.
“I value the spirit of our community to come together in times of need and at a moment's notice. I value the lessons our children learn by being a part of the Norfolk community.”
Other candidates for the seat are incumbent Andrew McCarthy and Michele Sanchez.