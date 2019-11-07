NORFOLK — A Norfolk area firm with a strong commitment to service in the community has pledged $50,000 to the Nexus agriculture campaign at Northeast Community College.
Jared Faltys of McMill CPAs & Advisors said the firm is pleased to strengthen the community through giving back.
“Donating to the Nexus project is just one way that we do this. Giving back to clients and communities is firmly rooted in company culture,” Faltys said. “Every one of our employees receives encouragement and support to participate in professional, charitable and nonprofit associations. Our professionals donate their time and expertise, too, often as advisory or board members.”
McMill team members volunteer with more than 15 local organizations and host a summer camp each year to help young students learn about business and finances.
Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation, thanked McMill CPAs & Advisors for the generous gift.
“This firm has a history of supporting the community,” Kruse said. “We are so pleased that they are including the Nexus project at Northeast in their philanthropy.”
The Nexus project is a capital campaign to raise money to update aging agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College.
“Agriculture is one of the industries that McMill CPAs & Advisors specializes in,” Faltys said, “and creating a new generation of students who are passionate in agriculture encourages growth in the industry and in Northeast Nebraska. We know Northeast Community College produces quality graduates for our area as many of our team members are alums.
“We are excited to be a small part of creating the next generation of early adopters and leaders in agriculture.”
Kruse said agriculture is integral to the state.
“Agriculture is the bedrock of Nebraska’s economy. One out of every two jobs in this region is tied to agriculture,” she said. “For businesses in this area to be successful, having a strong agricultural economy is vital.”
Funding for the $23 million Agriculture & Water Center for Excellence project is being solicited to enhance and expand the agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College. In addition to the college’s commitment of $10 million, Northeast is seeking at least $13 million in private funds to begin the initial phase of construction, which includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility, other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage. The new facilities will be located near the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk.
In August, the Acklie Charitable Foundation (ACF) announced a $5 million lead gift to the Nexus project. ACF was founded by the late Duane Acklie and Phyllis Acklie, both Madison County natives and graduates of Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College.
Want to learn more?
For more information on the Nexus Campaign, contact Kruse at tracyk@northeast.edu, or call (402) 844-7056. Online donations may be made through the website agwaternexus.com. Checks may be mailed to: Nexus Campaign, Northeast Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 469, Norfolk, NE 68702-0469.