A Norfolk teenager was identified as the person killed in a crash on Highway 35 on Wednesday in Wayne County.
Preston Haase, 14, was on his way home from school when slick roads caused him to lose control of his vehicle and collide with a pickup head-on, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses.
Haase was a student at Winside and set to turn 15 in April.
"His passion was racing stock cars, fixing cars and playing basketball for Winside," said Jaime Beltz, a family member and creator of the GoFundMe. "The thought of burying your son is a thought no one should ever have to experience.”
Haase is survived by his parents, Kayla and Eric Haase, and two sisters.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle collision around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles south of Winside on Highway 35, said Sheriff Jason Dwinell.
A southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle, causing the highway to be closed for a brief time.
One driver was transported to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries and later released, Dwinell said, and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weather conditions and lack of seat belt usage were considered factors in the fatality, the sheriff said. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winside Fire Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The collision remains under investigation.
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Original story was posted at 10:32 a.m. Thursday.
