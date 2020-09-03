The Norfolk Beef Expo is returning for its 71st year this weekend, and the organizers are still expecting a good year, even as many other livestock events have been postponed or canceled by COVID-19.
The annual livestock show will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13, at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the Northeast Community College campus.
Jan White, co-chair of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Council, which organizes the event, said the council was undecided about hosting the event this year until June. White and other council members attended smaller shows in the region in the summer, and saw how important the shows were to the contestants.
“We realized there was a lot of interest in continuing these shows,” White said. “There haven’t been as many chances for these kids to show what they’ve been working on all year.”
From there, the organizers, made up solely of volunteers, went to work on short notice, as preparations usually started well before the summer.
“We have a good, committed group of volunteers,” White said. “Without them it wouldn’t have been possible.”
Along with volunteers, White thanked sponsors who have decided to contribute to the show this year, as those funds are given back to the students to help fund their future projects and animals.
“It’s been a struggle for many businesses,” White said. “But we’re thankful for the ones that did choose to sponsor and help us out.”
There also will be prizes for winners, a buyer’s pool and an auction immediately following the show on Sunday.
Three graduating seniors also will be awarded scholarships. Usually, the scholarship winners are announced at a separate event earlier in the summer, but that was canceled this year.
Some changes will be in place to comply with directed health measures and encourage social distancing, but all are still welcome to attend, White said.
One of the most significant changes this year is that there will not be a carcass contest due to restrictions enforced by Tyson on its plants.
Despite the pandemic, the beef expo is expected to have a good turnout, said Lydee Jo Krueger, the other co-chair of the Agri-Business Council.
Traditionally, the Norfolk Beef Expo is one of the last major livestock shows in the state. And because of cancellations throughout the year, many students haven’t had the same number of opportunities to show their animals throughout the year, making the Norfolk Beef Expo one of the last and best chances for students across the state this year.
“This is a chance for those young people to get a chance to show off their hard work,” Krueger said. “We’re glad to be able to give them this opportunity.”
Entries to the Norfolk Beef Expo are still being accepted until Tuesday, Sept. 8. For more information, visit norfolkareachamber.com/beef-expo.