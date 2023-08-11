LINCOLN — An attorney at a Norfolk law firm was named as a finalist to fill a judicial vacancy in Northeast Nebraska.
On Friday, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the county court judge in the Sixth Judicial District submitted four candidates for Gov. Jim Pillen’s consideration: Luke Henderson of Norfolk, Louvontree Hunter of Dakota City, Patrick Runge of Omaha and Sara Bauer of Fremont.
The Sixth Judicial District includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Hartington. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Douglas Luebe.
Henderson, a Wakefield native, is an attorney at Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson in Norfolk. According to his workplace biography, Henderson received his juris doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2013. During law school, he participated in civil and family law clinical programs.
He received a bachelor of arts degree in history and political science and a minor in economics from Doane College in 2010.
Henderson is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and the Seventh Judicial District Bar Association.
Henderson’s general practice, according to his bio, includes, but is not limited to, representing clients who have suffered a personal injury, cases involving all aspects of family law, criminal law, commercial law, insurance law, pursuing and defending cases between private parties for damages or to settle disputes, and counseling individual and family legal matters.