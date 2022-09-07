The Norfolk Arts Center’s fall art exhibitions will feature Jason Needham and the Nebraska Art Teachers Association.
The opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the arts center gallery. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
“I’ve had a long-standing interest in impressionism, post-impressionism and early American modernists like Marsden Hartley,” said artist Jason Needham.
“I’m drawing and painting scenes that are very familiar to me — forest scenes just off the beaten path, a pocket of woods with an interstate, parking lot or air-conditioned retreat just behind me. The trick is to see these mundane moments as majestic while allowing the mistakes of hand and misconceptions of eye be as present as the purposeful. ... Whether I’m standing on the edge of the Grand Canyon or staring into the corner of a room, the investment in looking is the same. On one end, I’m working areas of my brain that lie deeper than the surface stream of thoughts, the self-narrating voice. On the other end, I’m pondering the fundamental structure of reality,”
Needham’s exhibition will run until Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The Nebraska Art Teachers Association Juried Exhibition, in conjunction with the NATA Fall Conference at the Norfolk Arts Center, members submitted their artwork to be selected for the juried exhibition on display in the atrium.
This year’s juror is Elley Coffin, who will be selecting art pieces to show in the atrium. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the fall conference. The NATA Juried Exhibition will run until Saturday, Oct. 8.
As always, the Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public. For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call 402-371-7199.