The Norfolk Arts Center will feature two artists in its summer art exhibition, kicking off with a free gallery opening reception Thursday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the arts center gallery.
Featured in the gallery will be Tammi Reeves, “The Woman I Am.” This series is a collection and journey of what growth looks like, with each piece revealing a piece of tangled webs inside a mind looking for hope or that splinter of light at the end of a tunnel.
“Some people simply cannot speak and write what is deep inside, but you can give them some paint and they can make you feel it,” Reeves said. “My hope is that my art can connect with something inside of yourself, that you may be able to feel inspired to not feel alone and that if you’re in a place where you find yourself laying on the cold tile floor … that God speaks to you and says, “Talitha Cumi.” And places a paintbrush in your hands.”
In the atrium will be Sophia Ruppert’s “Material Sketches.”
“In my practice, ‘material’ refers to any object that is human-made and does not naturally occur in nature. Physical things inform every part of our being. they connect us to other times and root us in community,” Ruppert said. “Fabric swaddles us through life, tools aid our labor, dishes hold our food. By nature of necessity, materials chronicle our history as complex individuals and, when dissociated from use, catalog our existence as artifacts.
“As I work, I consider our human nature and ask further questions: making up answers when I find none or am unsatisfied with a resolution.”
The Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibition, which opened last week, will run through Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Want to learn more?
For more information, visit norfolkartscenter.org or call 402-371-7199.