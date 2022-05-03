Norfolk — Winners have been announced at the 15th annual juried show at the Norfolk Arts Center.
Zoe Nielsen received best in show for her piece, “Searching.” First place went to Nita Erickson for her sculpture, “Oak Seed Tea,” followed by Butch Rohrschneider in second place for “Goodbye Tomato.” Honorable mention went to Emma Bermel for her photograph “Misty Morning.”
This year’s juror was Beatriz Rodriguez, who teaches printmaking and drawing at Wayne State College. Her work has been exhibited in places such as the Yellowstone Art Museum, Remarque Print Workshop in New Mexico, FAR Gallery in Florida and H Gallery in California.
About this year’s work, Beatriz said, “There were a lot of works that showed a great deal of talent and artistic vision, and I would like to thank everyone who took the chance and sent in their work for consideration. When jurying, I look not only to the works that display a great level of skill, but also artistic maturity, concept and ambition.”
She pointed out Rohrschneider’s “Goodbye Tomato” for its dynamic use of composition, bold colors and painterly aesthetic; Bermel’s “Misty Morning,” for a perfect capture of the decisive moment; Erickson’s “Oak Seed Tea,” for an unexpectedly harmonious mixture of mediums of glass, transitioning to bronze; and Nielsen’s “Searching,” which demonstrated a great understanding of the elements of design, as well as technical skill and conceptual depth.
The juried show and Wayne State College faculty exhibition will be up until Wednesday, May 25.