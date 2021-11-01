The Norfolk Arts Center is known for bringing art to the community of Norfolk in the form of exhibits, community events, school performances and educational classes and workshops.
At its location on North Fifth Street in Norfolk, the center works to expose the community to artistic talents from around the world.
“Our mission is to bring people and the arts together,” said Sherry Ruden, executive director. “Every program is developed with specific goals including price point, frequency, audience demographic, timing and location to ensure everyone in the surrounding area has an equal and appropriate opportunity to experience and partake in the arts.”
Through its programs, the Norfolk Arts Center serves an average of 15,000 individuals in a typical year.
The arts center brings theatrical performances and cultural experiences from around the world to more than 7,000 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students — many of whom come from Title I schools — in a 50-mile radius of Norfolk.
“These opportunities, along with a wide array of education classes and continued partnerships with the local school systems, ensure that our students have a well-rounded education,” Ruden said. “Norfolk Arts Center is a centralized arts education resource in our community that enhances the programming possibilities for a vast number of organizations and community groups. NAC can offer affordable, high-quality arts education that would otherwise be unavailable in our area.”
The Norfolk Arts Center facility is free and open to the public. Free events like First Friday Open Mic and Second Saturday Classes are held at the facility periodically.
Programming at the Norfolk Arts Center is made possible by a combination of state grants, Nebraska Arts Council Endowment funds and tiered membership options. Corporate and family memberships are also available.
Additional funding is provided by United Way in the form of grants that account for 3% of the Norfolk Arts Center’s budget.
United Way funding enables funding to be put toward outreach and education activities, such as the Fifth Grade Passport to Art program developed to provide students with the opportunity to experience the arts through performances and workshops.
The Norfolk Arts Center is consistently challenged with bringing quality arts to the area, especially out-of-state talent that may cost more because of the travel needs or prestige of the talent being showcased.
“Grant monies received from the Norfolk Area United Way provide crucial funding in our ’21-22 fiscal year and ensure our programs are continually focused on outreach and education and serve our community in the most dynamic and advantageous manner possible,” Ruden said. “Norfolk Arts Center has long been known for offering excellent art experiences that are engaging and impactful. As the primary presenter of artistic experiences in the area, our successful presentations ... are paramount to the continued growth of Northeast Nebraska’s arts community.”
“As the regional collaboration point and educational hub for arts in Northeast Nebraska, we are a leading force in nurturing art in all its forms for the people, organizations and businesses of this area," Ruden said. “We envision a community in which everyone has access to the knowledge, inspiration, comfort, enrichment and cultural complexity of the arts.”