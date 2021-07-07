The Norfolk Arts Center has a new executive director with the hiring of Sherry Ruden, who has been a board member of the arts center.
Residents are invited to the arts center’s executive and board introduction/farewell soirée Wednesday, July 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the arts center with an evening of appetizers and drinks. The arts center is located at 305 N. Fifth St. in Norfolk.
“Sherry is filled with a passion and love for the NAC that we have no doubt will make her a great addition to our team,” according to a media release.
According to Ruden’s LinkedIn profile, she has previously worked as a communications and events specialist at Faith Regional Health Services, a marketing director at several companies, the program director at the Norfolk Family YMCA and as a high school and junior high art teacher.
In addition to welcoming Ruden onto its staff, the arts center also is bidding farewell to Denice Hansen, who has been “a vital part of the Norfolk Arts Center for the past seven years.”
“She will be greatly missed, but we want to celebrate her accomplishments here over the years, as well as wish her the best of luck in her future adventures,” according to the release.
The arts center’s newest board members also will be on hand at the event.
The Norfolk Arts Center gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.