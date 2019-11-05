As the Norfolk Area United Way campaign reached the two-thirds fundraising mark, campaign co-chairs Chase Pflueger and Austen Hagood gave volunteers a pep talk to reach the finish line.
The final report meeting of the United Way 2019 campaign at the Norfolk Arts Center showed that $332,605.98 has been raised toward a goal of $500,000.
Pflueger said they’re ahead of where they were last year at this time, which had a goal of $445,000 and 61.84% had been raised. The campaign concluded with $452,000 raised.
“Last year at this time we were at $275,000,” he said. “... We’re more than halfway there, so let’s all just finish our calls and get it done.”
This year’s campaign theme is 80s wrestling, with the tagline, “United we wrestle poverty to the ground.” Pflueger and Hagood went all-in on the theme by dressing up as “Hulk” and “Macho Man,” respectively, at the event.
They received awards for co-chairing the campaign for three years together.
“We wear the Spandex, but the real work’s done by everybody on the campaign who’s got their cards and out making their contacts,” Pflueger said. “Spreading the word about what the United Way does for all the agencies in the area, all the good work that’s done and all the great things that are raised by this campaign.”
Other United Way volunteers who received awards included Bill Robinson for serving as president of the organization this year, and Dr. Brad Krivohlavek for the Spirit of Volunteerism award.
Robinson, who presented the Spirit of Volunteerism award, said it was well-deserved as Krivohlavek has been involved in numerous aspects of the United Way, including serving as a current division chairman and member of the teambuilders committee.
Krivohlavek said the award means an “awful, awful lot” to him.
“I just wanted to say this United Way has been a real passion of mine. I can’t believe all the people who volunteer and take time out,” he said. “Nobody gets paid … everybody does this because they want to do it and they want to help people and make the community better.”
More than 300 volunteers come together every year to raise funds for the United Way partner agencies. This year there are 23 agencies — meeting needs including education, health and essentials — that collectively serve about 40,000 community members, according to a campaign pamphlet.
The Norfolk Area United Way has been around since 1965, when it was established as the Norfolk United Fund. It was a federated campaign organization formed to bring together fundraising efforts of six charitable agencies.