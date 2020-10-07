The Zone Afterschool Program is one of the numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrators: Donna Neeman, executive director; Michelle Dudley, board president; Sara Putters, board vice president; Lori Williams, board treasurer; Samantha Lindahl, board secretary; board members Cody Ronnefeldt, Gina Clyde, Jennifer Arens, Michelle Schmit-Zwingman, Shalle Wolf and Joel Carlson.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
The Zone is a community-based after-school program targeting seventh through 12th grade youth in Norfolk. Our mission is to promote the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well-being of youth. The Zone provides a safe place for youth that strengthens social skills and character. Youth are encouraged to develop goals to guide their educational journey, which in turn allows them to establish a sense of purpose and control over their own lives. Seventy-three percent of the youth attending The Zone are on the free and reduced lunch program. The racial/ethnic breakdown for Zone participants is as follows: 40% Latino, 9% Native American, 6% African American, 4% Asian and 48% Caucasian. Forty-seven percent of the youth attending are males, and 53% are females. Currently 45% of the youth attending The Zone are seventh and eighth graders, and 55% are enrolled in grades ninth through 12th grade. The program focuses on six program areas: education, enrichment, health and wellness, community involvement, leadership and special activities. The ultimate goal of the program is to motivate disadvantaged youth to graduate from high school and to develop into healthy, productive adults.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
Funds provided by the United Way go toward paying for our utilities and rent so that we can continue to give the youth a safe place to meet.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
11.4%.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
New needs we are facing are an increased need for volunteers, and higher levels of support for students in the area of social emotional well-being.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others?
If we did not receive United Way funds, we would not be able to provide services to our youth in the same capacity. We would probably have to eliminate a staff member and we would not be able to serve as many students as we currently do. Without the funds from the United Way, we would not be able to pay rent for our building and would no longer have a space to meet with our youth and provide mentoring and positive relationships.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
The Zone provides a structured environment for Norfolk youth to feel a sense of belonging. The youth are able to build strong relationships with caring mentors and work on different aspects of their life, such as academics, social skills, physical well-being and spirituality while they work toward goals for their future and graduating high school. Students often say that The Zone has helped them build confidence and self-worth while they work with caring adults.
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.