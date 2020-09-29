Norfolk Area United Way supports the Connection Project

The Connection Project is one of numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrators: Tommy Newcombe, Elinor Klassen, Travis Webb, Tera Newcombe, Courtney Beaudette, Heidi Webb, Candice Mohnson, Connie Barnes, Jon Koley, Ken Timmerman, Raychell Martian, John Gilmore and Tammy Capital.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
We provide peer support for folks dealing with mental health or substance use or any addiction challenges really. We have certified peer support specialists, or at least trained peer support specialists who will become certified, and we generally serve adults. Nineteen and older is kind of our target, 15 is the youngest member that we’ve hand come in. Just anyone dealing with mental health challenges, which in these times is a lot of people.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
So this is our very first year getting to work with United Way, so, of course, financially is a big impact for us. We’re very community-focused, and we’re trying to get the folks that we serve get connected back to the community, and United Way kind of does the same thing for us. It helps us kind of plug in and connect with the community.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
No idea, but we’re finding all that out.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
Right now, we are putting together Warmline, which will be available 24 hours, seven days a week, statewide. Especially with COVID happening, a lot of people don’t get out or don’t want to get out and if COVID gets worse, people can at least reach out and connect with another person over the phone. Staffing that is a challenge for sure.
Just with the whole pandemic, we’re an organization that is built on human connection, which turns out is a priceless commodity right now. Isolation can be deadly with the folks we’re working with who have mental health and addiction challenges. So finding a way to balance the increased need with the decreased accessibility is certainly a challenge.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others?
It would severely limit what we’re able to do, especially over the long term, and how we’re able to operate. We’re a new agency, we’ve only been around since October. Without the support of the United Way, we might not be able to make it through the pandemic. I think we would, but it would be extremely challenging.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
“For me personally, it has impacted me a lot,” Tammy Capital said. “I came into recovery, I’m a recovering addict. I also have mental health challenges. Coming into recovery, the Connection Project has given me hope and had given me a chance to give back. That’s really important to me, to give back.”
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.