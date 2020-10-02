Even though it’s more difficult for Norfolk Public Transportation to reach its local match every year for funding, it’s because of a good reason — it’s rapidly growing, even through a pandemic, said Jeanne Doerneman, executive director.
“This year we wouldn’t have met our local match, but then COVID-19 hit and luckily the state came up with money to cover 100% of the rest of the year,” Doerneman said. “The last two months, we wouldn’t have been running, or we would have been out begging for money. We’ve had a lot unexpected growth in the past year, which is good but scary.”
The Norfolk Area United Way has always been a crucial asset to Norfolk Public Transportation, Doerneman said. Without it supporting 25% of the organization’s budget, a number of residents — many of whom don’t have their own mode of transportation — wouldn’t be able to navigate Norfolk or the surrounding areas.
The public transportation organization offers rides to the public within Norfolk and to any destination within 30 miles of the city’s limits, according to its website.
Rides are available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on the weekends. Pickups have to be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance by calling 402-379-4595.
People may get a pass for unlimited rides for 30 days or go by the single ride rate, depending on age.
The company has six vans and three minibuses for transportation, which are all wheelchair-accessible.
A new service the organization began offering this year was transporting students to and from school, Doerneman said.
“The board wanted to focus on getting young people on because they are the future riders,” she said. “We wanted to get kids on board, and we knew there was probably a big need, like single parents who can’t get their kids to school. Once the word got out, people were excited about it.”
During the previous school year, Norfolk Public Transportation was able to serve 28 students in total with school rides. Drivers may transport siblings even if they go to separate schools — specific buses will go to certain schools.
Norfolk Public Transportation
Administrators: Jeanne Doerneman, Candi Lewis and Laurie Wiermers.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
Transportation in and around Norfolk for the whole public and a lot of disadvantaged individuals.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
They sometimes buy buses, sometimes help with a local match. We need a 25% local match to receive federal and state funding. Some years this is very hard to come by.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
About 25%.
What are some new or ongoing needs your agency is facing?
We always need a local match for donations and are working toward a flex route system for Norfolk. Also, we are expanding very fast.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
We couldn’t run or meet any rider needs as the funding sources couldn’t be accessed.
Share a brief story about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
One older gentleman couldn’t drive, so we would take him around town when he needed it. He would always dress up, sometimes after famous people like Elvis, and was a very nice guy.
* * *
