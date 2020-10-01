Holt County TeamMates are one of numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrators: Cheleigh Sholes, program coordinator
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
TeamMates recruits and trains mentors who volunteer to mentor students from third grade through 12th grade. The mentors provide a supportive relationship to encourage development of strengths of mentees. TeamMates also organizes fun group activities for mentors and mentees.
In what way does United Way assist you?
It provides funds to aid in the operation of the program, as well as special events we’re holding on Saturday, Oct. 10; Saturday, Oct. 24; Saturday, Nov. 7; and Saturday, Nov. 21.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
Approximately 15%.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
We need to increase mentors to match with mentees who are on our waiting list. We have added radio and newspaper announcements to recruit new mentors.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
It’s possible that we would need to reduce the special events provided for mentees and mentors.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served:
A shy, young girl became a TeamMates mentee in fifth grade. Jazmyne and her mentor, Lois Poessnecker, met almost weekly at school, playing games and cards, and doing crafts. During the next eight years, Jazmyne flourished with the TeamMates’ strengths-based approach. She expressed more enjoyment of school, improved her grades, gained in self confidence, and eventually graduated from high school and decided to pursue higher education. Jazmyne took initiative to complete scholarship applications and college applications. She was awarded a TeamMates scholarship last year and began her goal of completing an associate degree in early childhood education at Central Community College in Columbus. She valued her mentoring relationship so much that she continues to connect with Lois in the TeamMates+ program for postsecondary students.
***
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.